NEW YORK Feb 16 Moody's Investors Service
on Thursday cut Belize's long-term sovereign foreign currency
credit rating one notch to Caa1 from Ba3, citing increased
concerns of a debt restructuring and weaker economic growth.
"Recent campaign declarations ahead of upcoming general
elections raise significant questions about the country's
willingness to continue full and timely debt service payments,"
Moody's said in a statement.
Belize, already rated at the low end of the speculative
scale, remains on review for potentially more downgrades,
Moody's said.
Moody's rating now matches Standard & Poor's CCC-plus
rating, although S&P has a stable outlook on the credit.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi)