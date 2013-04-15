NEW YORK, April 15 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday raised Belize's government bond rating to Caa2 from Ca,
citing better government liquidity after a debt restructuring.
"The upgrade balances an improvement in the government's
liquidity position following a pre-emptive restructuring of its
external commercial debt against a debt overhang that was not
cured by the default and continues to impair Belize's credit
solvency," Moody's said in a statement.
The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's rates the country
B-minus with a stable outlook.
Belize's government said last month that it had met the
required threshold needed to complete a debt exchange on the
country's $550 million superbond, allowing the Central American
nation to restructure its debt.