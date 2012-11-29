BELIZE CITY Nov 29 Belize on Thursday rejected
counter-proposals from bondholders on ways to restructure its
so-called $550 million superbond, saying they were
unsustainable.
In a statement released by the Belize central bank, the
government said the bondholders' proposals were incompatible
with its aim of putting the nation's public finances on a
sustainable footing.
"The Government of Belize views the recently-submitted
scenarios as unsustainable, and is disappointed that a
counter-proposal of this nature has come five months after
discussions with the committee began," the statement said.
In late September, Belize won a 60-day reprieve from
bondholders after paying half of an overdue interest payment,
delaying any potential legal action under the specter of a
full-blown default. The reprieve will expire Dec. 1.
The Belize government has laid out three proposals for
rescheduling its bond payments, shocking analysts with its
suggestion that they take a haircut of up to 45 percent on their
investment.