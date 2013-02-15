BELIZE CITY Feb 15 Belize's central bank on Friday launched an offer to restructure a $550 million superbond, and said it would not close it unless bondholders agreed to tender at least 75 percent of the outstanding 2029 bonds.

Belize said this week it was confident creditors would accept a restructuring of the superbond, which will mean a longer maturity and lower interest payments.

Under the offer, the maturity will be extended by nine years to 2038 and the interest rate will be set initially at 5 percent for 4.5 years, stepping up to 6.767 percent for the remaining term - a reduction from the current 8.5 percent rate.