Aug 24 Fashion department store operator Belk Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.

Sycamore will pay $68 per share in cash for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk, which operates 297 stores throughout the U.S. South. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)