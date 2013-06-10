BRIEF-RA Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.74
* RA Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Navy plans to sign this week a five-year contract valued just under $6.5 billion to buy 99 new V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, saving $1 billion over that period, the program's manager said in an interview on Monday.
Marine Corps Colonel Gregory Masiello said the multiyear contract, the second one signed for the program, covers the period from fiscal year 2013 through 2017 and includes options for 22 additional aircraft. He said the government's decision to sign the agreement underscored its confidence in a program that had once been threatened with cancellation.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank