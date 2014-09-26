UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 Bell AG : * Says appoints Marco Tschanz as new CFO * Says Tschanz will join Bell Group on Dec. 1, 2014 and fully assume the
position as CFO during the first quarter of 2015 * Says current CFO Martin Gysin will be leaving the group in 2015 * Source text: bit.ly/YgSELI * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources