June 13 Bell Canada on Wednesday sold C$1.0 billion ($970 million) of 7-year debentures due June 18, 2019, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.35 percent securities was priced at 99.839 to yield 3.376 percent, or 185.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.

($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)