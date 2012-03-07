Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON, March 7 Andrew Bell, global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC is joining Jefferies to lead European and Asian M&A, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Bell will assume his new post in June and is currently on gardening leave, the people said.
He will report to Dominic Lester and Peter Bacchus, joint heads of European investment banking at Jefferies and John Huwiler, global head of M&A. (Reporting by Victoria Howley)
