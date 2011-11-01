(Follows alerts)
Nov 1 Canadian telecom services provider Bell
Aliant Inc posted a quarterly profit in line with market
estimates, and raised its capital expenditure outlook for 2011.
For the year, it now expects a capital expenditure of
C$560-C$575 million. It had earlier predicted C$520-C$560
million.
For the third quarter, the net income was C$76 million
($76.5 million), or 33 Canadian cents a share.
The adjusted profit was 41 Canadian cents a share, in line
with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to C$700 million.
Shares of the Halifax, Nova Scotia-based company closed at
C$28.06 on Monday on Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)