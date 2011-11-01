(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a quarterly profit in line with market estimates, and raised its capital expenditure outlook for 2011.

For the year, it now expects a capital expenditure of C$560-C$575 million. It had earlier predicted C$520-C$560 million.

For the third quarter, the net income was C$76 million ($76.5 million), or 33 Canadian cents a share.

The adjusted profit was 41 Canadian cents a share, in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to C$700 million.

Shares of the Halifax, Nova Scotia-based company closed at C$28.06 on Monday on Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)