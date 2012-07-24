July 24 Canadian telecom services provider Bell
Aliant Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on higher
costs.
Second-quarter net income fell to C$79 million ($77.5
million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, from C$83 million, or
36 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Bell Aliant, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)
technology with its FibreOP services, said operating revenue
fell marginally to C$688 million.
Capital costs were up 15 percent. Costs related to
construction work for launching FTTH services in Bell Aliant's
central Canada territory, and connecting more customers to the
FTTH network drove the increase in capital expenditures, the
company said.
Shares of the company closed at C$25.10 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0197 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)