SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian organic baby formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Friday that first half net profit more than quadrupled as it experienced a rush of people buying its product in stores then selling them online to buyers in China.

Net profit came in at A$13.7 million for the six months to Dec. 31, up from A$3.2 million the previous half-year. Sales nearly doubled to A$105.1 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 4.1 cents per share, from no dividend the previous year. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)