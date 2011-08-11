Aug 11 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE.TO), which is focused on oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, reported a quarterly profit helped by higher sales volumes.

For the second-quarter, net profit was C$12.3 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$6.4 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue, before royalties and risk management, more than doubled to C$53.4 million.

Sales volume for the quarter was up 52 percent at 11,643 boe/d.

Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up about 3 percent from last year.

U.S. crude oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.87 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)