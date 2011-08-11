UPDATE 1-Total on hunt for acquisitions as cost cuts lift profit
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 11 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE.TO), which is focused on oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, reported a quarterly profit helped by higher sales volumes.
For the second-quarter, net profit was C$12.3 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$6.4 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue, before royalties and risk management, more than doubled to C$53.4 million.
Sales volume for the quarter was up 52 percent at 11,643 boe/d.
Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up about 3 percent from last year.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.87 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, quotes)
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.