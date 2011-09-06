UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Sept 6 Canada's Bellatrix Exploration Ltd said it expects 2012 production to rise 42 percent as more drilling wells have helped increase its inventory.
The company forecast 2012 average daily production to rise to about 17,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), from expected 2011 production of 12,000 boe/d.
Bellatrix, which is focused on oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, set its 2012 capital expenditure at about C$180 million ($181.7 million).
Earlier in the year the company had raised its 2011 capital expenditure program to C$170 million from C$100 million.
Bellatrix added that despite extremely wet spring weather conditions it will not miss its drilling target for 2011.
Shares of the company were trading down about 1 percent at C$3.93 on Tuesday morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we