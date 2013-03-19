March 19 Bell Canada on Tuesday sold C$1.0 billion ($971 million) of debentures due March 22, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.35 percent debentures were priced at 99.831 to yield 3.37 percent, or 144.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Toronto Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal.