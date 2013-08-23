UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 23 China's top footwear retailer, Belle International Holdings Ltd, reported a 3.3 percent drop in first-half net profit on Friday, in line with forecasts, due to sluggish store sales and fewer store openings in a tough retail climate.
Belle, which distributes footwear and sportswear brands including Nike, Adidas, PUMA and Converse, posted a net profit of 2.17 billion yuan ($350 million) for the January-June period, down from 2.24 billion yuan a year ago.
That compared with an average forecast of 2.17 billion yuan by seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue rose to 17.8 billion yuan during the period, from 16.02 billion yuan a year ago.
Shares of Belle have fallen by 38 percent so far this year, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped only about 3.5 percent over the period. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources