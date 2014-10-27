* H1 net 2.08 billion yuan vs f'cast 2.04 billion

* Rev rises to 18.56 bln yuan vs comparable 16.74 bln

* Q2 same-store sales of footwear business down 2.8 pct

HONG KONG, Oct 27 Belle International Holdings Ltd, China's top footwear retailer, posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half net profit on Monday, slightly beating forecasts, but warned of sluggish store sales in a tough retail climate and competition from e-commerce.

Belle, which distributes footwear and sportswear brands including Nike, Adidas, PUMA and Converse, posted a net profit of 2.08 billion yuan ($340 million) for the March-August period, up from 1.93 billion a year ago.

That compared with an average forecast of 2.04 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Reuters. Belle changed its financial year-end date to the end of February from December earlier this year.

Revenue rose to 18.56 billion yuan from a comparable 16.74 billion.

"In addition to the overall backdrop of weak consumer sentiment, there are also a number of structural factors negatively impacting the business of the group," Belle CEO Sheng Baijiao said in a statement.

"Due to rapid growth of shopping malls and e-commerce, foot traffic is drifting away from the department stores. The traffic issue is unlikely to go away in the near future."

Belle had said in May that it might slow the pact of store openings in the current fiscal year in response to weak consumer sentiment.

In September, it said its total number of retail outlets in mainland China decreased by 56 in the June-August quarter to 19,546, comprising 13,491 footwear outlets and 6,055 sportswear and apparel outlets.

Same-store sales of the footwear business declined 2.8 percent in June through August, while sales of the sportswear and apparel business grew 14.4 percent on the same basis.

Shares of Belle have fallen more than 5 percent so far this year, lagging a 0.7 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Holmes)