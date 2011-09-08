HONG KONG, Sept 8 Shoe and footwear maker and
distributor Belle International Holdings Ltd said its
management would sell 240 million shares of the company at
HK$15.28 apiece, valuing the deal at HK$3.67 billion ($470
million).
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, Belle said
management staff excluding executive directors Tang Yiu and
Sheng Fang had engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. International and
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd to place the shares.
For statement click here
Executives of Belle were selling about $567 million worth of
shares in the Chinese retailer at a range of HK$15.28-HK$15.70
each, according to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday. The
shares closed at HK$16.26 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)