HONG KONG, Sept 8 Shoe and footwear maker and distributor Belle International Holdings Ltd said its management would sell 240 million shares of the company at HK$15.28 apiece, valuing the deal at HK$3.67 billion ($470 million).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, Belle said management staff excluding executive directors Tang Yiu and Sheng Fang had engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. International and Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd to place the shares.

Executives of Belle were selling about $567 million worth of shares in the Chinese retailer at a range of HK$15.28-HK$15.70 each, according to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday. The shares closed at HK$16.26 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)