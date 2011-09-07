Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Chairman and a group of executives of Belle International Holding are selling about $567 million worth of shares in the major Chinese apparel and accessories retailer, according to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.
The shares are being offered in a range of HK$15.28-HK$15.70 each, against Wednesday's closing of HK$16.26.
The company is a strategic partner of Nike Inc and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), which account for more than 80 percent of its sportswear sales. It also distributes Converse, Kappa, Puma, Reebok, Li-Ning Co Ltd and Mizuno sportshoes.
Joint bookrunners of the sale are Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley . (Reporting by Fiona Lau)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)