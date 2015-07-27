July 27 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc said its implantable heart device failed to prevent heart failure in patients in a large study, casting doubts over an approval for the device in Europe.

The device, Bioabsorbable Cardiac Matrix (BCM), was tested in 303 patients who had already suffered a heart attack.

The device was licensed to Bellerophon by BioLineRx Ltd in 2009.