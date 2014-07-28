BRIEF-Japan Asia Investment appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
July 28 Bellevue Group AG : * Says it reports higher profits - quantum leap in asset management * Says H1 group net profit up 6% to CHF 6.9 million * Says H1 fee and commission income up 16% to CHF 22.8 million (previous year:
CHF 19.6 million) * Says H1 operating profit from asset management sharply higher at CHF 4.4
million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
March 13 Nippon commercial Development Co Ltd :
ZURICH, March 13 ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls.