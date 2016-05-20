May 20 Belluna Co Ltd :

* Says it fully acquires 16,588 shares (100 percent stake) in a Tokyo-based firm Maimu Co.,LTD which is mainly engaged in costumes rental business, from an individual for an undisclosed price on May 20

* Says it raises stake in Maimu to 100 percent from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mhBDwS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)