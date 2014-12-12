Dec 12 Bellway Plc

* Operating margin is expected to be around 20% for current financial year.

* Group is well placed to deliver further disciplined volume growth, slightly in excess of 10% for year to july '15

* As a consequence, group should be able to achieve an operating margin of around 20% for year ending 31 july 2015

* Should be able to deliver significant earnings growth and ongoing improvements in return on capital in year ahead. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)