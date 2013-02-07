Feb 7 Bellway PLC :
* Completed the sale of 2,597 homes (2012 - 2,455), an increase
of 5.8%
* Expects that the operating margin will exceed 12.5% for the
first six months
of the year (2012 - 10.1%)
* Expended £145 million on land and land creditors (2012 - £105
million) in the
six months to 31 January
* An average of 97 reservations per week since 1 August (2012 -
89), an
increase of 9%
* Order book at 31 January 2013 stands at 2,467 units (2012 -
2,359),
representing a value of £453 million
* To achieve volume growth of around 5% in the current
financial year
* Well placed to deliver further growth in profit and
shareholder return