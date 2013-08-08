UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
Aug 8 Bellway PLC : * Help to buy scheme been used in 830 reservations since its launch * The group has legally completed the sale of 5,652 homes (2012 - 5,226), an
increase of 8.2% * The average selling price of homes sold has increased by 3% to around
£193,000 (2012 - £186,648) * Housing revenue is expected to be around £1,090M (2012 - £975M), an increase
of around 12 percent * Group's operating margin will exceed the 11.4 percent achieved last year by
around 200 basis points * Strength of the order book provides the board with reason for optimism for
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.