LONDON Dec 7 Bellway PLC : * Market conditions remain largely unchanged * Customers' ability to access higher loan to value mortgage finance has

improved slightly * Reservations, net of cancellations, have risen to an average of 100 per week * Achieved 3,951 (2011 - 3,748) sales for financial year, representing 72 percent of its current annual target * Well placed to deliver future sustainable and responsible growth