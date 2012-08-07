Aug 7 British housebuilder Bellway Plc
expects its full-year profit to be "modestly" ahead of forecasts
as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said Chief Executive
John Watson would take over as non-executive chairman next year.
Non-executive Chairman Howard Dawe, who has been with the
company for 50 years, is to retire on Jan. 31, 2013. Ted Ayres,
who joined the company 10 years ago, will be the new CEO.
Bellway expects to report a full-year pretax profit of more
than 98 million pounds ($153.04 million), the consensus forecast
provided by the company.
The group sold 5,226 homes in the year, up more than 6
percent from last year. The average selling price rose 6 percent
to 187,000 pounds.
Bellway, along with larger rivals Taylor Wimpey Plc,
Barratt Developments Plc and Persimmon Plc, is
benefiting from a dearth of available new homes in Britain and
government schemes to spur the market.
The scheme, known as NewBuy, allows lenders to provide 95
percent mortgages on newly built properties worth up to 500,000
pounds with guarantees from the government and developers to
help new buyers, who have been frozen out of the market since
the 2008 financial crisis.
The housebuilder said the scheme contributed 133
reservations since its launch mid-March.
The company's order book also grew 3.4 percent to 441.2
million pounds, or 2,533 homes.
Bellway's shares closed at 836.5 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6404 British pounds)
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)