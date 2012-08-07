Aug 7 British housebuilder Bellway Plc expects its full-year profit to be "modestly" ahead of forecasts as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said Chief Executive John Watson would take over as non-executive chairman next year.

Non-executive Chairman Howard Dawe, who has been with the company for 50 years, is to retire on Jan. 31, 2013. Ted Ayres, who joined the company 10 years ago, will be the new CEO.

Bellway expects to report a full-year pretax profit of more than 98 million pounds ($153.04 million), the consensus forecast provided by the company.

The group sold 5,226 homes in the year, up more than 6 percent from last year. The average selling price rose 6 percent to 187,000 pounds.

Bellway, along with larger rivals Taylor Wimpey Plc, Barratt Developments Plc and Persimmon Plc, is benefiting from a dearth of available new homes in Britain and government schemes to spur the market.

The scheme, known as NewBuy, allows lenders to provide 95 percent mortgages on newly built properties worth up to 500,000 pounds with guarantees from the government and developers to help new buyers, who have been frozen out of the market since the 2008 financial crisis.

The housebuilder said the scheme contributed 133 reservations since its launch mid-March.

The company's order book also grew 3.4 percent to 441.2 million pounds, or 2,533 homes.

Bellway's shares closed at 836.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)