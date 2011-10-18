(Adds detail)
* FY pretax profit 67.2 mln stg vs 64 mln consensus
* Hikes dividend by 30 percent
* Eyes volumes 5 pct higher in current financial year
LONDON, Oct 18 British homebuilder Bellway
posted a 51 percent rise in full-year profit, prompting
it to hike its dividend by nearly a third and to predict further
increases in sales volumes and selling prices over the next
year.
Bellway, which operates from over 200 sales outlets across
the UK, posted a pretax profit of 67.2 million pounds ($106
million) in the 12 months to end-July, compared with 44.4
million last year.
That was towards the top end of market expectations, which
had already edged higher after an upbeat trading update from the
company in August. Forecasts ranged between 58 million and 67.7
million pounds, with the average at 63.8 million, according to
18 forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Bellway aims to continue to increase both volumes and
average selling prices ... the board is confident of delivering
these improvements over the next twelve months but, as ever,
remains mindful of current economic uncertainties," said
chairman Howard Dawe in a statement on Tuesday.
Bellway is aiming to increase the number of sites and sales
volumes by up to 5 percent during the year, and said it expects
further improvements in prices and margins.
UK housebuilders have trimmed the fat off their businesses
in recent years as a dearth of mortgages continues to cripple
housing sales, also prompting builders to shift their product
mix towards more popular family-sized homes.
Housebuilders have also refocused their activities on the
more lucrative market in the crowded south-east of England.
Recent figures show that asking prices in the south of the
country have risen over 5 percent since the start of the credit
crunch, while they've fallen 9.4 percent in the north, resulting
in the biggest disparity between the two regions since records
began in August 2002.
Bellway had already said in August that the number of
completions in the year to end-July had risen by 7 percent to
4,922, while the average selling price of homes sold rose 7
percent to 175,613 pounds, prompting it to predict
forecast-beating results.
Shares in the Newcastle-based builder, which said it would
pay a final dividend of 8.8 pence, closed at 677.5 pence on
Monday, valuing the group at 826 million pounds.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Paul Hoskins)