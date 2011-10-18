* FY pretax profit 67.2 mln stg vs 63.8 mln consensus
* Hikes dividend by 30 percent to 8.8 pence
* Eyes 5 pct growth in volumes as opens new site
* Says reservations up 11 pct in current trading
* Shares up 0.9 pct vs 1.4 pct index drop
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price)
By Lorraine Turner
LONDON, Oct 18 British homebuilder Bellway Plc
hiked its dividend by nearly a third after posting a 51
percent rise in full-year profit, and is eyeing further growth
in sales as it drives new site openings across the country.
Bellway Chief Executive John Watson said on Tuesday the
company had made a good start to its new financial year, with
reservations up 11 percent so far.
"It's a steady marketplace and we're glad to see
reservations are at least ticking up," Watson told Reuters.
"For us it's about opening new outlets. We will hopefully
have another year of higher average selling price and a bit more
volume and margin growth," he added. Bellway is targeting a 5
percent increase in the number of sites and sales volumes.
The builder, which operates from over 200 sales outlets in
the UK, posted a pretax profit of 67.2 million pounds ($106
million) in the 12 months to end-July, compared with 44.4
million last year.
That was towards the top end of market expectations, which
had already edged higher after an upbeat trading update from the
company in August. Forecasts ranged between 58 million pounds
and 67.7 million, with the average at 63.8 million, according to
18 forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But the outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain. Data
last week showed Britain's jobless total hitting a 17-year high,
with youth unemployment its highest since records began in 1992.
"The board is confident of delivering these improvements
over the next 12 months but, as ever, remains mindful of current
economic uncertainties," said Chairman Howard Dawe in a
statement.
BIG DISPARITY
UK housebuilders have retrenched in recent years as a dearth
of mortgages continues to cripple housing sales, also prompting
builders to shift their product mix towards more popular
family-sized homes.
Housebuilders have also refocused their activities on the
more lucrative market in crowded southeast England.
Recent figures show asking prices in the south have risen
more than 5 percent since the start of the credit crunch, while
falling 9.4 percent in the north, resulting in the biggest
disparity between the two regions since records began in August
2002.
Bellway, which operates from 35 sites in and around London,
said the majority of its new sites being opened will continue to
be in the south. However, it will invest in sites in the north
of England when growth returns, with volumes already proving
resilient in the northeast and the West Midlands.
"It's a pendulum, when one's up, the other's down. So I'm
mentally saying to myself, keep investing in these towns and
cities in the north because at some stage, the pendulum will
swing," he said.
Shares in Bellway, which said it would increase its final
dividend by over 30 percent to 8.8 pence to give a total 12.5p
for the year, were up 0.9 percent by 0750 GMT, outperforming the
FTSE midcap index which was down 1.4 percent.
Bellway had said in August the number of completions in the
year through July had risen by 7 percent to 4,922, while the
average selling price of homes sold rose 7 percent to 175,613
pounds.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
