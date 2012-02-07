(Add details, shares, analyst comment, CEO interview)

LONDON Feb 7 British housebuilder Bellway said it sold more houses in the first half, helped by focusing on more buoyant demand for family homes, and said the market looked resilient as it enters the key spring selling season.

But Bellway, grappling with a sluggish housing market since the onset of the financial crisis, cautioned that it expected growth rates to moderate during the rest of the financial year and said that the extent of the market's resilience would only become clear in the next few months.

"We're still managing in a relatively flat market to increase our volumes" Chief Executive John Watson told Reuters on Tuesday. "We're getting good improvement in the margin, it will increase going forward, but in this period it's quite an exceptional hike and it will moderate."

The company said in a trading update that it expected average selling prices for its houses and operating margins to continue to grow in the coming six months but at slower rates.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said the statement from Bellway had "echoes of caution".

"The trading update is very much in line and, while the board is always more cautious than its peers, it has run up a couple of cautious comments," Peel Hunt said in a note to clients.

Shares in Bellway were down 2.8 percent at 759 pence by 0931 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent weaker FTSE 250 index.

Peel Hunt said it believed the British housebuilding sector as a whole was over valued and put fair value for Bellway shares at 615 pence, retaining a "hold" recommendation on the stock.

Bellway, which is Britain's fourth largest house builder by market value, said it sold 2,455 homes in the six months to the end of January, an increase of 5 percent on the same period last year.

The average selling price for those houses was 8.7 percent higher at 183,000 pounds ($289,100) each, helping lift the operating margin to what the company described as double digits, up from 6.9 percent last year.

Bellway said the rapid rates of margin growth had been driven by its focus on the typically more profitable market for family homes and by a string of relatively cheap land buys since the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.

UK housebuilders have retrenched in recent years as a dearth of mortgages continues to cripple housing sales, prompting builders to shift their product mix towards more popular family-sized homes. Many housebuilders have also refocused their activities on the more lucrative market in crowded southeast England or on more prosperous middle-class pockets elsewhere.

Overall, British house prices unexpectedly fell for the second month in a row in January because of economic uncertainty and the prospect of greater unemployment, mortgage lender Nationwide said last week.

Watson attributed Bellway's price growth to a change in the types of houses it builds rather than market forces.

"We're not seeing any big increases in the costs of building these houses," Watson said. "There's a big advantage in new rather than second hand."

The company hiked its dividend by nearly a third in October after posting a 51 percent rise in annual profit and said late last year that it had seen a pick up in sales. ($1 = 0.6331 British pounds) (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Paul Hoskins)