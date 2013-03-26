LONDON, March 26 British housebuilder Bellway posted a 47.5 percent increase in first-half pretax profit, helped by a rise in its average selling price and improving performance in its north England sales outlets.

The Newcastle-based company said on Tuesday that profit before tax for the six months to the end of January rose to 59.9 million pounds from 40.6 million pounds in the same period in 2011. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to 502.5 million pounds.

Bellway said it had sold 2,597 homes over the period, up 5.8 percent from the previous year, while the average selling price increased to 187,426 pounds from 182,753 pounds. It also raised its interim dividend by 50 percent to 9 pence per share.

"The group has delivered another strong set of results, having achieved further growth in volume, average selling price and operating margin and this has contributed to an improvement in return on capital employed," Chairman John Watson said.

Bellway said reservations for the six weeks since Feb. 1 had been boosted by an increase in visitor numbers to sites and that it has so far has reserved or legally completed 94 percent of its current full year volume target.

Housebuilders such as Barratt Developments and Persimmon have in recent weeks said they were optimistic that the housing sector was on a path to recovery.

Most have defied a sluggish market to post robust profits by buying land cheaply during the recession and focusing on the economically-stronger south of England, and were given a further boost last week after finance minister George Osborne unveiled a scheme to help struggling buyers by providing and guaranteeing loans.

Bellway said it welcomed the measures and that it was hopeful that they would make it easier for buyers to access mortgages.