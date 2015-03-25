LONDON, March 25 British housebuilder Bellway
said it would reward shareholders after it posted a 53
percent rise in pretax profit for the six months to end-January,
as it increased volumes of new homes to meet demand in a robust
property market.
The company reported profit of 158.9 million pounds ($236
million) on revenue up 19 percent to 831.2 million pounds on
Wednesday, and said it would increase the payout to investors at
the half-year stage by 56 percent to 25 pence a share.
Bellway group said in February it had completed 3,754 new
homes in the period, up 15.7 percent on a year earlier.
Analysts expect the company to report pretax profit for the
year to end-July of 330 million pounds, against 246 million
pounds in 2014.
($1 = 0.6737 pounds)
