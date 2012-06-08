* Reports 9 percent increase in reservations

* Says NewBuy contributed 90 reservations since launch

June 8 British housebuilder Bellway Plc reported resilient demand throughout the spring selling season saying visitor levels and reservation rates outperformed its expectations even as the sector awaits the impact of a government scheme to aid first-time buyers.

The scheme, know as NewBuy, allows lenders to provide 95 percent mortgages on new b uild p roperties worth up to 500,000 pounds ($796,800) with guarantees from the government and developers to help new buyers, who have been frozen out of the market since the 2008 financial crisis.

"The longer-term success of this initiative will depend upon the approach of lenders to mortgage rates and credit scoring criteria, and to this extent, it will be some months before the group is able to determine whether NewBuy will have any incremental effect on sales rates," Bellway said in a statement.

For the 17-week period from Feb. 1 to May 31, Bellway reported a 9 percent increase in reservations, net of cancellations. Private weekly sales rose 19 percent.

Britain's fourth-largest housebuilder by market value also reported a 5 percent increase in the average selling price for reservations taken since Feb. 1, and said it expects completions for the year-ending 31 July to exceed those achieved last year.

Like other housebuilders, Bellway has been helped by its focus on the London market which has been the bright spot in an otherwise uncertain housing market, due to strong demand from overseas buyers.

Bellway's report echoes similarly upbeat statements from its rivals.

Last month, Bovis Homes Group said it expected a strong profit growth this year. Persimmon Plc and Taylor Wimpey also reported strong starts to the year helped by growing orders and higher visitor levels.

Shares in the Newcastle-based company closed at 744 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)