LONDON, March 26 British housebuilder Bellway beat first-half profit forecasts and predicted sales volumes would rise as much as 20 percent in its full financial year, adding to signs the country's housing market is picking up pace.

Fuelled by low interest rates and a government scheme to help buyers raise deposits for new homes, Britain's housing market has been gathering strength, boosting consumer confidence, but also stoking fears it could overheat.

UK house prices rose last month at the fastest rate for five years, according to mortgage lender Halifax.

Bellway said trading in the six months ended January was "really strong" and it had seen a robust start to the Spring season, usually one of the market's busiest times of the year.

"We invested significantly in land over the past few years and as a result of that we've been able to react to the strength in the market," Finance Director Keith Adey told Reuters.

Bellway sold 3,245 homes in the six months ended January, up 25 percent on a year earlier, generating revenue of 701.1 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

A 13.1 percent rise in average selling prices helped its operating margin rise 280 basis points to 15.6 percent and pretax profit jump 73 percent to 103.8 million pounds, just ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The strong performance led the group to raise its full-year forecast for sales volume growth to as much as 20 percent, from 15 percent previously.

Bellway stock was up 4.2 percent to 1,675 pence at 1000 GMT.

Numis analysts increased their profit forecasts for Bellway for both 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 on the back of the results. They now expect pretax profit for the current financial year of 225.3 million pounds, up from 215.3 million previously.

"Bellway remains the cheapest stock in the sector despite the fact it is showing one of the highest levels of earnings growth, has ROCE (return on capital employed) in line with the sector despite boasting a more prudent balance sheet and also has significant exposure to the better performing regions of the South East and London," they wrote in a research note.

Under the "Help to Buy" Scheme, buyers of newly built homes worth up to 600,000 pounds can seek equity loans from the government to increase deposits. An extension to the scheme to 2020 was announced earlier this month.

Adey said the scheme featured in about 30 percent of the firm's sales in the first half, and he welcomed its extension.

"It provides some certainty over the future outlook and gives us confidence that our strategy of growth is the right one," he said.

Bellway said reservation rates in the six weeks since Feb. 1 averaged 138 per week, up from 137 a week in the first half and 133 in the same period a year ago, from 225 sites.

