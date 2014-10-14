(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Oct 14 Britain's Bellway said it
expected to build about 685 more homes over the coming 12
months, reflecting its positive outlook for the property market,
after pretax profit for the year to end-July rose 75 percent.
The builder on Tuesday posted profit of 245.9 million
pounds ($393 million), against 140.9 million pounds a year
earlier, and ahead of analyst consensus of 237 million pounds.
It completed 6,851 new homes, up 21 percent on the year before.
"There's strong underlying customer demand out there,
there's wider mortgage availability on the higher loan-to-value
products. In general interest rates are still very low and new
home are affordable," said Chief Executive Ted Ayres.
"We spent over 460 million on land last year at attractive
margins, so we have the capacity to grow the company to meet
that demand."
British house prices have risen by about 10 percent in the
last 12 months, and London prices have risen by about 20
percent. But there are signs the growth is moderating, with
London prices falling last month for the first time in more than
three years, surveyors said last week.
Ayres said market fundamentals remained strong, and the
group's forward order book had risen to a record 4,435 homes.
Shares in Bellway were trading 3.3 percent higher at 1,532
pence by 0900 GMT, as analyst Alastair Stewart at Westhouse
Securities said its outlook was positive for sentiment across
the sector.
Stewart said he saw scope for a further increase of around
five percent in his 2015 pretax profit estimate, which currently
stands at 298 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6256 British pound)
(Editing by Sarah Young/Keith Weir)