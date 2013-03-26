Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
March 26 Bellway PLC : * H1 revenue rises 9.6% to £502.5M * Profit before taxation rises 47.5% to £59.9M * 2,597 homes sold (2012 - 2,455) - up 5.8% * Average selling price increased to £187,426 (2012 - £182,753) - up 2.6% * Earnings per share has grown by over 50% to 37.9P (2012 - 25.2P) * Interim dividend will be increased by 50% to 9.0P per ordinary share (2012 -
6.0P)
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.