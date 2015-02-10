LONDON Feb 10 British housebuilder Bellway said it had forward sold more than 4,200 homes in the first half of its financial year, worth 975 million pounds ($1.49 billion) and 25 percent higher than the same time last year.

Chief Executive Ted Ayres said he expected to deliver further earnings growth in its financial year, helped by plans to open a new regional division.

Average house prices have risen 3 percent year on year to around 219,000 pounds as the company has focused more on prime locations, Bellway said in a trading update on Tuesday ahead of its half-year results scheduled for March 25.

