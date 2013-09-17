South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 17 Guinea-focused miner Bellzone said on Tuesday it expects its Kalia iron ore project to produce 7 million tonnes per year with production to start in 2015.
In its feasibility study Bellzone said the cost of the first phase of the project, which has resources of 124.2 million tonnes, would be $865 million.
A second phase would then use existing cash flows to extend the project by mining a lower iron ore grade.
Bellzone has struggled to successfully ramp up its other Guinea project, Forecariah, saying last week that it would miss already lowered shipping targets.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.