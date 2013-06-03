LONDON, June 3 Guinea-focused miner Bellzone
said it has sold a bulk-carrying ship after a cut in its
iron ore production forecasts at its Forecariah mine earlier
this year meant the vessel was no longer needed.
The ship - FGM Iron - has been sold for a consideration
of$8.9 million, Bellzone said on Monday.
The firm said in March that Forecariah, a joint venture with
China International Fund, should produce 800,000 to 1 million
tonnes of iron ore this year - potentially less than a quarter
of original forecasts, after the miner found less direct
shipping ore - which can be shipped straight to a steel furnace
- than expected.
Bellzone stock, which closed at 4.75 pence on Friday, has
fallen 59 percent since the announcement at the end of March.
Bellzone said the FGM Iron was not needed given the current
levels of Forecaria production.
The company said the use of a future trans-shipment system
is currently being looked at for its other larger asset in
Guinea, Kalia, with news expected in the third quarter.