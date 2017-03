March 28 Bellzone Mining Plc :

* Currently in discussions with one of its major shareholders, China Sonangol International Singapore PTE Ltd with regard to securing additional equity capital

* Can be no certainty that preliminary discussions will result in additional equity capital being secured, nor as to terms on which any proposal might be made or pursued

* This announcement has been made without consent of China Sonangol International