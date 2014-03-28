March 28 Bellzone Mining Plc

* Further re: response to share price movement

* Confirms that in accordance with rule 2.6(a) of code, China Sonangol International Aingapore pte. Ltd. ("cs") is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on April 25 to make an offer for Bellzone

* This deadline can be extended with consent of panel in accordance with rule 2.6(c) of code.

* Discussions with CS are in relation to an equity investment which would result in CS acquiring 30 pct or more of voting rights of Bellzone

* Any equity investment by cs and consequently any rule 9 offer that might be made by cs following an equity investment is likely to be at a discount to yesterday's closing price of 3.02p. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: