April 25 Bellzone Mining Plc :

* Termination of Offer Period

* Confirms that it remains in active discussions with China Sonangol International and other potential providers of finance

* Confirms it is no longer considered to be in an 'offer period' for purposes of code

* While discussions between CS & Bellzone are continuing, there is and can be no certainty that board will be able to secure additional equity capital from CS should it wish to do so or any certainty that a mandatory offer will be made

* With consent of board, CS would still be able to make an equity investment which could in turn result in an obligation to make a mandatory offer

* Will provide further funding updates to market as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: