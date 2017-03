Sept 22 Bellzone Mining Plc :

* Bellzone has requested that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading on AIM in light of uncertainty

* Company requires further advance of financing under loan agreement early in week of Sep 22 to continue operations

* Company has not yet been able to reach agreement with China Sonangol International PTE Ltd ("china sonangol") on final satisfaction of all conditions of loan agreement