Sept 30 Bellzone Mining Plc

* Discussions continue with potential short and long term finance providers

* Placement of new ordinary shares of no par value with china sonangol international (s) pte ltd ("china sonangol") raising net proceeds of approximately £1.1 million in june 2014

* Current objective is to reduce ongoing monthly costs to below us$750,000 per month without impacting guinea staff or ongoing financing processes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: