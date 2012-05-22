* Nod for production, export of iron ore at Forcariah project
* Shares jump 34 percent
May 22 Bellzone Mining Plc (BZM.L) said it
received an approval from the Guinea government to begin
commercial production and export of iron ore at its Forcariah
project there, sending its shares up 34 percent.
Bellzone, which has exploration and development licenses in
Guinea to mine iron, copper and nickel, said it planned to mine
and export 2 million tonnes of high-grade material during the
first year of operations.
The West Africa-focused company plans to achieve the design
capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum at the project by
year-end.
The Forcariah project is an equal joint venture between
Bellzone and China International Fund Ltd.
The company's shares, which have fallen 33 percent since the
start of the year, were up 25 percent at 22.75 at 0745 GMT on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a high of
24.50 pence earlier.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)