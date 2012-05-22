* Nod for production, export of iron ore at Forcariah project

* Shares jump 34 percent

May 22 Bellzone Mining Plc (BZM.L) said it received an approval from the Guinea government to begin commercial production and export of iron ore at its Forcariah project there, sending its shares up 34 percent.

Bellzone, which has exploration and development licenses in Guinea to mine iron, copper and nickel, said it planned to mine and export 2 million tonnes of high-grade material during the first year of operations.

The West Africa-focused company plans to achieve the design capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum at the project by year-end.

The Forcariah project is an equal joint venture between Bellzone and China International Fund Ltd.

The company's shares, which have fallen 33 percent since the start of the year, were up 25 percent at 22.75 at 0745 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a high of 24.50 pence earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)