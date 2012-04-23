Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
April 23 Canada's Belo Sun Mining Corp adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but the gold miner said it was not in response to any takeover proposal.
A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, making it more difficult to take over the company.
If the plan is effected, subject to Belo's shareholder approval by Oct. 23, a shareholder can buy shares at a 50 percent discount to the market price at that time, the company said in a statement.
Belo's shares closed at 94 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)