UPDATE 2-Google tax deal to shake up how tech firms operate in Indonesia
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
(Adds details of court decision, mining project, hydropower dam)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 A Brazilian court suspended the license for Toronto-based Belo Sun Mining Corp to set up a gold mine just upstream from the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam on a tributary of the Amazon River, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Federal judge Jirair Meguerian ruled Belo Sun should not receive the license until it conducted a study of the mine's impact on nearby indigenous communities, putting another brake on the company's $5 million investment plan for 2017.
The mining project was already blocked by a state judge due to irregularities in the acquisition of land for the mine, the prosecutors said in a statement.
Belo Sun said the judge had made his interim ruling without hearing the company's arguments and would reconsider after reviewing its previously conducted indigenous study.
Environmentalist group ISA has criticized Belo Sun for basing its licenses on studies conducted in 2009, before work had started on the 11,233-megawatt Belo Monte dam, whose impact on the Xingu River and two local tribes has drawn international controversy. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Brad Haynes)
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.