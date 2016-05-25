BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 25 The Egyptian exchange said on Wednesday in a statement it would delay approving Beltone Financial's capital increase request until the company submits reasons for the move.
The board of Egypt's Beltone Financial has requested a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($113 million) capital increase, Osama Rashad, head of investor relations, told Reuters on Tuesday. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing Dominic Evans)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago