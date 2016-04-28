CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) approved a two-week extension for an offer by Beltone Financial to acquire its subsidiary CI Capital, CI Capital's Chief Executive Officer Mahmoud Atalla said.

The offer was due to expire on Thursday.

In February, CIB signed a deal to sell investment bank CI Capital to Beltone, a unit of billionaire Naguib Sawiris' Orascom Telecom OTMT.CA, for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($104 mln) but the deal has stalled pending approvals from Egyptian regulators.

