BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
CAIRO Nov 24 Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding said its shareholders had approved a capital increase of 200 million Egyptian pounds (about $28 million) to fund growth in its financial services businesses.
Beltone will raise the funds in two stages beginning with a capital increase of 41.83 million Egyptian pounds approved by shareholders on Sunday night, the financial services company said in a statement.
The increase will be done in the first phase by issuing free shares to existing shareholders instead of paying cash dividends, the statement said.
Egypt's stock market regulator approved the fundraising earlier this month.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.